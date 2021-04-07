Carry Hits Market Cap of $158.86 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $158.86 million and $5.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046846 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014587 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,507,762 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

