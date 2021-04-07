Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

