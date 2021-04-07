Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average of $246.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

