Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 6.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Corteva by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 82.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

