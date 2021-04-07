Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.