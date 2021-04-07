Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $154.70 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

