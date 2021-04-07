Carret Asset Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

ENPH stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

