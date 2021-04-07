Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.18. 8,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,859,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

