Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $24.12

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $24.83. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 15,711 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

