Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,497. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.