Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,497. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

