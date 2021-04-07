Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Lowered by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. 5,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,837. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

