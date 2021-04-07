Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,303 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NOV were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in NOV by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

