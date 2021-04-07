Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 15,008 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

