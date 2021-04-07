Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.