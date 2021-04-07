Captrust Financial Advisors Has $104,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

