Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,663 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

