Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.27

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 153053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

