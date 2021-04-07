Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average is $266.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

