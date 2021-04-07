Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.