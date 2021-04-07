Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $277,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

