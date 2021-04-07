Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

