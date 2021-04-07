Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 59 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 375.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $3,112,739.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.