Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,628 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

