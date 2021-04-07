CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Trading Down 6.8%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 46,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 248,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

