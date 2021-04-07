Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.37

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.37 and last traded at C$29.13, with a volume of 78930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.61.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

