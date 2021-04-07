Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.24 and traded as high as C$9.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 74,081 shares traded.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

