Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

