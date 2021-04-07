Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $119.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

