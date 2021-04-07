Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First American Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 203,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

