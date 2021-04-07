Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rayonier by 196.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Rayonier by 179.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 140,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

