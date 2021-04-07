Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 7,133 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 262.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,634,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.