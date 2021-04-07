Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $39.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.26 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.