Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $459,893.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.23 or 0.03523468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

