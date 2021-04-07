Cacti Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 5.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

