Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 88,639 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 88,639 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 1.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. 146,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,758. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.