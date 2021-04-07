Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,536. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.