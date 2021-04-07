Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.66

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

