BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.11. BRP reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.
DOOO opened at $88.00 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 3.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
