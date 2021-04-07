BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.11. BRP reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

DOOO opened at $88.00 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.