Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brooks Automation traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

