Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Brooks Automation worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

