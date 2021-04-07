Brokers Set Expectations for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.57.

LIF stock opened at C$36.24 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$16.88 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

