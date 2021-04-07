Brokers Offer Predictions for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PORBF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.09.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

