Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock has a market cap of C$908.84 million and a P/E ratio of -122.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.10. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$37.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

