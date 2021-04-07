Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVPKF shares. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

