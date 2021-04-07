Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVPKF shares. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

