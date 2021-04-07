Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $29.86

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on TX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TX opened at $39.70 on Friday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.