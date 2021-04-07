Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $10.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

