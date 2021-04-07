Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,672. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $14,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $12,217,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

