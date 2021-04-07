Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $15.02

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $21.85 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

