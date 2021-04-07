Brokerages Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) PT at GBX 325.71

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 320.40 ($4.19). 1,763,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,162. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.41.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.