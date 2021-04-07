Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $118.80

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.